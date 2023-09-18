Bladt Industries Begins Expansion Work of Danish Manufacturing Facility

September 18, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Share this article







Bladt Industries has started work on its new manufacturing facility in Denmark to cater offshore wind substation projects in the pipeline.

Bladt Industries

The Danish company said that major excavation work is underway at its site in Aalborg, Denmark. Together with the Port of Aalborg, Bladt Industries is piloting the foundations that will eventually lay the foundation for five offshore substations at the same time at the site.

“We will get 110,000 new m2 – roughly the equivalent of 15 football pitches. 60,000 m2 is set aside for use by the future OSSs – with full infrastructure – technical building with electricity, compressed air and water – and collection of all wash water from OSS sinks, so we treat this in an environmentally sound manner,” said Søren Schlott Mikkelsen, Operations Management Office, Bladt Industries.

“All infrastructure is carried out in grounded guide pipes with the possibility of replacement / additional infrastructure.”

In the scope of the expansion in Aalborg, there is also an extension of the project road to a width of 30 metres, with full asphalt pavement so that substations can be transported directly to/from the port without having to go through the rest of the production area.

The load-out platform on the quay is being expanded which will enable vehicles to drive directly onto barges/ships. Water depth at the load-out platform will be increased from the current 9.7 metres to 11 metres.

“Another 50,000m2 will be used for storage / assembly space for large parts – for example for external platforms and boat landings. The first parts will be arriving later this year,” said Mikkelsen.

Latest News

Earlier this year, Bladt Industries and Semco Maritime delivered the Vineyard Wind 1 offshore substation from Odense Port.

With a weight of more than 3,500 tonnes, the offshore substation was installed approximately 14 miles south of Martha’s Vineyard and 35 miles off the coast of the Massachusetts mainland.

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily. ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on: