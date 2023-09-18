Italian Developer Reveals Plans for 750 MW Floating Wind Farm Offshore Sicily

September 18, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Share this article







The Italian offshore wind developer, Regolo Rinnovabili, a subsidiary of BayWa r.e., has applied for a 30-year maritime concession to build and operate a 750 floating wind farm offshore Sicily.

Regolo Rinnovabili submitted the application to the Port Authority of Mazara del Vallo to install approximately 50 wind turbines with a nominal power of 15 MW each and a rotor diameter of 236, with an accompanying cable and grid infrastructure, off the coast of Sicily.

The electricity generated by the wind turbines would be collected and delivered to the Italian grid via two offshore substations.

The Mazara Del Vallo 4 wind farm would be located at a minimum distance of approximately 44 kilometres from the Sicilian coast.

The wind farm would cover an area of around 226 square kilometres. The total value of the procurement, excluding VAT, is EUR 200 million.

At the beginning of this year, another Italian developer, Mazar Wind Srl, submitted an application for a maritime concession to build and operate a 1.1 GW floating wind farm located at least 50 kilometres off the coast of Mazara del Vallo.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Back in February, Ninfea Rinnovabili submitted a maritime concession application for the 750 MW Scicli floating wind farm in the Malta Channel.

A month later, the same company submitted another maritime concession application, but this time for a 795 MW floating offshore wind project off the coast of Sicily.

When it comes to Regolo Rinnovabili, the firm is also seeking to build two floating wind farms off the coast of Sardinia.

Related Article Posted: 7 months ago Floating Wind Projects Mushroom Offshore Sardinia Posted: 7 months ago

The first project, with a total installed capacity of 510 MW, would be built off the northwest of Sardinia while the second one would be located off the south-western coast of Sardinia.

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily. ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on: