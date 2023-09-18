SMST Equipment for Edison Chouest Offshore’s SOV Newbuild

September 18, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Scotland-based Marine Procurement Ltd (MPL) has awarded SMST a contract for the delivery of a 5-tonne motion-compensated crane for Edison Chouest Offshore’s (ECO) service operation vessel (SOV).

The motion compensated crane (M-Series) for the newbuild vessel will be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2024.

“SMST has an impressive track record and we are convinced that the crane will perform well and in a very reliable manner. Additionally, we believe SMST is the right partner for MPL and ECO, since SMST offers the entire process in-house, including lifetime support and worldwide service,” said Mark Duns, Project Manager for Marine Procurement Ltd.

Edison Chouest Offshore signed a charter agreement with Empire Offshore Wind, a joint venture between BP and Equinor in May last year.

The charter agreement has a fixed period of 10 years, with commencement in the mid-2020s.

The plug-in hybrid SOV will be the first in the US offshore wind sector capable of sailing partly on battery power, according to our previous news.

With an accommodation capacity of up to 60 wind turbine technicians, the vessel will be utilized for operations and maintenance (O&M) of the Empire Wind 1 and Empire Wind 2 offshore wind farms in New York.

