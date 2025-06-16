Back to overview

‘Unprecedented Expansion’ of Heavy-Lift Vessels Needed for Europe Not to Miss Offshore Wind Targets, Report Says

June 16, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Europe’s aim of achieving 300-400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 means more than 10,000 wind turbines need to be installed at sea, as well as other necessary infrastructure—and this is likely to be out of reach unless the offshore energy construction industry is at the forefront of government plans, according to a study commissioned by the International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA).

A rapid and unprecedented expansion and scale-up of heavy-lift vessels, specialist equipment, and trained offshore crews, as well as upgraded port infrastructure, are necessary if Europe is to meet its offshore wind and net-zero targets, IMCA said in a press release on 16 June.

However, fleet expansion is impeded as the marine contracting industry is facing uncertainty and is careful with investments in new ships, with few heavy-lift vessels currently on order. Given that it takes four to six years to build these vessels, European offshore wind targets are at risk as fleet shortages, fuel regulation uncertainty, and delayed investment decisions are leaving the sector unable to scale, according to the economic impact study conducted by PA Consulting on behalf of IMCA.

IMCA pointed out that, as these vessels are expected to operate for 20 years or more, companies need long-term policy certainty before committing to major investments.

“Marine contractors are ready to invest”, said Lee Billingham, IMCA Director of Strategy. “But you can’t greenlight a €250 million to €3 billion vessel when regulators are pushing rapid decarbonisation—from the EU emissions trading scheme to the IMO’s net zero framework for shipping—without clarity on which fuels will be available or where. Port access, fuel infrastructure, and regulatory alignment all need to move in sync. To deliver its targets, the EU and European governments need to work closely with the marine contracting sector to provide the certainty required for long-term investment.”

Looking at the economic impact, the study – which covered the EU27, UK, and Norway – found that the offshore energy construction industry is expected to generate more than EUR 45 billion in direct gross value added (GVA) in 2025 and support over 220,000 direct jobs.

Including indirect and induced impacts, the study found that the marine contracting sector will contribute more than 490,000 jobs and EUR 80 billion in GVA in 2025.

IMCA said that despite being central to Europe’s clean energy infrastructure, the marine contracting sector remained under-recognised, and that the Association will use the Economic Impact Report to inform policymakers at the drafting and roll-out of several EU initiatives, including the Action Plan for Affordable Energy, the Action Plan on Cable Security, the EU Ocean Pact, the EU Ports Strategy, the EU Industrial Maritime Strategy, the Energy Grids Package or the review of the EU ETS.

