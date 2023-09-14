Ocean Winds Bolsters Brazil Offshore Wind Ties

September 14, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Ocean Winds, a 50:50 joint venture between EDP Renewables and Engie, has signed two agreements related to offshore wind development in Brazil.

Illustration; SeaMade offshore wind farm; Photo source: Ocean Winds

Ocean Winds has joined forces through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the local company Prumo Logistica.

The goal is to exchange pertinent information relating to the studies aimed at scrutinizing an offshore wind project off the coast of Port of Açu located in the north of Rio de Janeiro.

This joint effort entails the execution of different studies critical for offshore wind energy projects, such as environmental or regulatory, coupled with evaluations of financial and technical viability, according to Ocean Winds.

“Signing this agreement with OW demonstrates that we are advancing towards our goal of making Açu the primary hub for installation, commissioning, operation, and maintenance for offshore wind farms in the Southeast Region,” said Mauro Andrade, Director of New Business at Prumo.

“The proximity to future offshore wind farms, the logistics and existing maritime support at the port, which already serves the oil and gas industry and will also serve the offshore wind segment, as well as the establishment of the value chain with turbines, wind blades, cables, and towers, will make Porto do Açu the most competitive infrastructure to serve this emerging industry.”

In addition to the agreement signed with Prumo Logistica, Ocean Winds also inked an amendment to the 2021 MoU with Rio Grande do Norte state government.

The MoU was crafted to formalize the strategic collaboration aimed at advancing mutual cooperation and the development of offshore wind energy projects within the state’s coast, said Ocean Winds.

In this sense, the company is currently seeking a licence for the next project of Rio Grande do Norte, the 2 GW Maral offshore wind farm.

According to Ocean Winds, the overarching objective of its partnership with Rio Grande do Norte is to create a regulatory framework and conditions conducive to the joint development of offshore wind energy projects.

“Rio Grande do Norte is committed to the energy transition, being the state that has made the most progress in renewable energy generation over the past 10 years. We have a new frontier to explore, which is offshore wind energy, and we believe that Ocean Winds is the right partner for this,” said the Secretary of Economic Development of Rio Grande do Norte, Jaime Calado Pereira dos Santos.

