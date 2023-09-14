All Changfang & Xidao Inter-Array Cables In Place

September 14, 2023, by Adnan Memija

All inter-array cables have been laid at the 589 MW Changfang and Xidao offshore wind farms in Taiwan, according to Dennis Sanou, CEO of Changfang Xidao Offshore Wind Farms at Copenhagen Offshore Partners.

The installation of approximately 73 kilometres of 66kV inter-array cables that are used to connect turbine strings started in May this year.

For this work, Seaway7 deployed its cable-laying vessel Seaway Phoenix on the offshore construction site located some 15 kilometres off the coast of Changhua County.

The installation of export cables on the 589 MW offshore wind project, also carried out by Seaway7, was completed in June.

For the cables that connect the wind farm in Taiwan to the grid on land, the company chartered Topaz Installer vessel, which installed seven export cables totalling 210 kilometres in length.

The inter-array and export cables will be protected by CRP Subsea’s NjordGuard cable protection systems.

All foundations are installed at the offshore wind farm, while 31 out of 62 Vestas V174-9.5 MW wind turbines were placed on their three-legged jacket foundations, according to our previous news on the project.

Offshore construction at the project’s two sites started in 2021 and the first wind turbine was installed in July of last year.

Once completed, the project is planned to generate enough clean energy to supply 650,000 Taiwanese households.

Changfang & Xidao is owned by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), which holds the majority stake, and by two local life insurance companies, Taiwan Life Insurance, and TransGlobe Life Insurance.

