Goldwind Installs 14.3 MW Offshore Wind Turbine with 252-Metre Rotor in ‘Just 30 Working Hours’

Goldwind’s GWH252-14.3MW wind turbine is now installed offshore and the installation operations took “just 30 working hours”, the company said via social media on 4 September.

The fast installation was made possible by optimising several time-consuming processes, according to the Chinese wind turbine manufacturer.

“Through strategies like rotor pre-assembly, modular designs, improved conditions for upending tool disengagement etc., Goldwind can speed up hoisting by 26 hours, improving overall efficiency by 40%”, Goldwind said via LinkedIn.

The 14.3 MW wind turbine has been installed at the Zhangpu Liuao Phase 2 offshore wind farm in Fujian Province, being built by China Three Gorges (CTG).

On 26 June, CTG announced that the first 13 MW wind turbine was installed at the Zhangpu Liuao Phase 2 site off Pingtan by the wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) Baihetan, which then moved on “to the next position to install the world’s first 16 MW offshore wind turbine”.

A few days later, the developer and the wind turbine manufacturer said the GWH252-16MW turbine was fully installed at its designated location within the offshore wind farm site.

Chinese media reports that on 1 September the 16 MW wind turbine generated 384.1 MWh and broke a record for daily power generation capacity of a single unit.

Zhangpu Liuao Phase 2, located off the southeast side of the Liu’ao Peninsula in Zhangpu, in the southern part of Fujian Province, is the first offshore wind project in this area, according to information from CTG published earlier.

With a generation capacity of 400 MW, the offshore wind farm will be able to produce about 1.6 TWh of electricity per year and save about 500,000 tons of standard coal, and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 1.36 million tons per year, according to the developer.

