Azerbaijan China Energy Engineering Corporation
Chinese Firm Eyes Building 200 MW Offshore Wind Project in Azerbaijan

Business & Finance
June 4, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy and China Energy Engineering Corporation (CEEC) have signed an agreement to expand cooperation in the development of renewable energy and energy systems in Azerbaijan and to implement specific projects in the country.

Source: The Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan

Under the agreement, CEEC will explore the development of a 200 MW offshore wind project in the Caspian Sea.

According to the ministry, cooperation will be carried out with the Chinese company on the 160 MW Fuzuli Solar power plant and the ‘Green Energy Corridor’ projects.

The agreement also covers collaboration in energy planning and network research, the establishment of a research centre for the development of the use of ‘green energy’, and the training of qualified personnel in the renewable energy sector.

In 2022, Azerbaijan released its Offshore Wind Roadmap, in cooperation with the World Bank and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), which states the country has the potential to install 7 GW of offshore wind power by 2040 with the right long-term vision, infrastructure development, investment and policies.

Recently, the Ministry of Energy signed an agreement with Chinese companies for the development of a 2 GW offshore wind project in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian Sea.

