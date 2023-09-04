Artemis Technologies Unveils All-Electric CTV Design

September 4, 2023, by Adnan Memija

UK-based Artemis Technologies has unveiled the design of its 100 per cent electric high-speed crew transfer vessel (CTV) for the offshore wind industry.

Artemis Technologies

The Artemis EF-24 CTV has a maximum speed of 36 knots and a foiling range of 87 nautical miles.

The vessel is intended to transport up to 24 industrial personnel and the incorporation of the company’s Artemis eFoiler system should ensure a smooth and comfortable ride as well as reduce passenger and crew susceptibility to seasickness, Artemis said.

The CTV’s forward deck offers a working area exceeding 30 square metres, while the wheelhouse ensures “exceptional” visibility of the deck and bow fender.

The ship is designed to safely transfer technicians and cargo in seas in excess of 1.75 m HS.

“The Artemis EF-24 CTV has been developed following extensive collaboration with key stakeholders in the offshore wind sector through Operation Zero and the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition, including engagement with wind farm owners, turbine manufacturers, and CTV operators,” said David Tyler, Director at Artemis Technologies.

“With the ability to transit at over 30 knots in 2.5m HS, the EF-24 CTV is a game changer in offshore wind operations.”

Artemis Technologies, together with its partners, is developing offshore charging points for electric vessels.

The goal of the project is to design, build, and test an electric charge point situated on a wind turbine. This approach will access the infrastructure already in place such as a turbine platform and electrical cables, to provide renewable electricity to vessels.

