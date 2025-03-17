A photo of TenneT Borssele Alpha platform installed at sea
TenneT Opens EUR 5.3 Million Tender for CTV Services for Dutch Offshore Substations

March 17, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

TenneT is seeking crew transfer vessel (CTV) services for its offshore wind grid connections in the Netherlands, with CTVs required to travel between the port of Vlissingen or the port of IJmuiden to offshore high-voltage platforms in the Dutch North Sea.

The Dutch transmission system operator (TSO) will award a contract estimated to be worth EUR 5.3 million, under which the CTV work will start in June 2025 and continue until June 2027, with the option of a one-year extension.

The deadline for submitting offers is 29 April.

In the Netherlands, TenneT operates seven 700 MW grid connection systems (GCSs) for offshore wind farms and will build a further seven 2 GW GCSs from 2025, located farther offshore. The latter grid connections for now are not included in the CTV service scope.

Through the tender, TenneT’s business unit Grid Field Operations Offshore Netherlands (GON), the organisational unit managing the operations of the Dutch offshore grid connections, is looking for one contractor that can provide year-round CTV services to and from the platforms of the grid connections Borssele Alpha, Borssele Beta, Hollandse Kust Zuid Alpha, Hollandse Kust Zuid Beta, Hollandse Kust Noord Alpha, Hollandse Kust West Alpha, and Hollandse Kust West Beta.

Six of the seven grid connections are operational, with Hollandse Kust West Beta, which will connect the OranjeWind offshore wind farm to the grid in the Netherlands, coming online this year. The jacket foundation for the Hollandse Kust West Beta offshore substation was installed in 2024 and the topside is due to be installed this spring/summer.

