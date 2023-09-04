First Steel Cut for Havfram’s Hybrid Jack-Up

September 4, 2023, by Adnan Memija

The first steel has been cut for Havfram’s first wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) which is being built by Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore shipyard in China.

Source: Havfram/LinkedIn

In 2021, Havfram signed a letter of intent with China’s CIMC-Raffles to build a series of next-generation wind turbine installation vessels.

The NG20000X self-propelled jack-up will be able to install offshore wind turbines with a rotor diameter of more than 300 metres, as well as XXL monopiles weighing up to 3,000 tonnes at water depths of up to 70 metres.

According to Havfram, the latest battery hybrid drive train technology will be incorporated in the design to reduce carbon emission per installed megawatts of offshore wind capacity.

Havfram’s first self-propelled jack-up vessel will be equipped with the NOV variable speed drive rack and pinion jacking system, including a regenerative power system technology that feeds the generated power back into the vessel’s system.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

“We are proud of the partnerships we have made, not only with Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore Ltd., but also with GustoMSC, Huisman or ABB Process Automation and all the other suppliers working to support the construction of our new vessels in the next two years,” said Even Larsen, Havfram Wind CEO.

The first Havfram WTIV will be due for delivery in August 2025, while the second one in the late fourth quarter of 2025.

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily. ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on: