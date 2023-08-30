EDF Advances Wind Farm Project Offshore Taiwan

August 30, 2023, by Adnan Durakovic

Share this article







EDF Renewables has signed the Administrative Contract for Huanyang offshore wind farm, the company’s first offshore wind project in Taiwan.

This 440 MW project was awarded in the Round 3-1 Offshore Wind Zonal Development in December 2022, with a grid connection year in 2027.

Related Article Posted: 8 months ago Taiwanese Gov’t Awards Offshore Wind Capacity to 7 Projects Posted: 8 months ago

Owned by EDF Renewables (80.1 per cent), and Taiya Renewable (19.9 per cent), the Huanyang wind farm is located off the shore of Changhua County. The wind farm has a surface area of approximately 53 square-kilometers, and the sea depth is between 15 and 45 metres.

Related Article Posted: about 1 year ago EDF Renewables to Bid in Taiwan’s Offshore Wind Tender Posted: about 1 year ago

The wind farm will use fixed-bottom foundations and is designed to generate 1.6 billion kWh/year, which is equivalent to a year’s electricity consumption of 460,000 households.

Richard Liu, General Manager of Taiya Renewable, said: “Taiya Renewable is deeply honored to contribute to the development of Taiwan’s offshore wind energy. This accomplishment also stands as a collaborative effort to the global recognition garnered by the endeavors of our team. Empowered by a resolute team and driven by a proactive vision, we are steadfastly dedicated to upholding our active engagement in the ongoing progress of offshore wind energy development in Taiwan.”

With administrative contract signature now completed, EDF Renewables said it will accelerate the project development, while also looking ahead to the development of further floating wind farm projects in Taiwan.

“This is a key milestone for us, especially for our team which has worked on this project for months. We have demonstrated our solid expertise and experience,” Frederic Belloy, Executive Vice President International Operations of EDF Renewables, said.

“Taiwan ranks amongst the most advanced and promising markets for offshore wind development in the Asia-Pacific region, achieving 5.7 GW offshore wind installed by 2025. Through the different stages of wind farm development, construction and O&M, this project will strengthen Taiwan’s offshore wind capabilities and international competitiveness.”

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily. ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on: