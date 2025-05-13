Orsted Greater Changhua 1 and 2a
Back to overview

All Round 3.2 Offshore Wind Contracts Submitted in Taiwan

Planning & Permitting
May 13, 2025, by Adnan Memija

All five projects that were awarded capacity in Taiwan’s 3.2 offshore wind tender round have submitted their contracts to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOE).

According to MOE, one developer had already submitted its contract, while the remaining four filed their contract applications for the signing process on 9 May.

Taiwan’s Energy Department under the Ministry of Economic Affairs added that developers who fail to meet the requirements and sign the contract will have their wind farm qualification and capacity revoked. The site space and capacity will then be included in a future round of business selection.

Grid connection for projects under Round 3.2 is planned for the 2028–2030 period.

Five offshore wind projects were selected in Taiwan’s Round 3.2, totalling 2.7 GW in generation capacity.

The projects are the 700 MW Youde (Shinfox), the 800 MW Formosa 6 (Synera Renewable Energy), the 600 MW Fengmiao 2 (Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners), the 360 MW Formosa 3/Haiding 1 (Corio Generation and TotalEnergies), and the 240 MW Deshuai (Enervest).

Related Article

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ

Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily.

ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Facebook
Google News
Related news

List of highlighted news articles