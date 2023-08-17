Mainstream, Ocean Winds Team Up on Another ScotWind Floating Offshore Wind Project

August 17, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Share this article







Mainstream Renewable Power and Ocean Winds, a joint venture between Engie and EDP Renewables, have partnered to develop a second ScotWind site of 500 MW east of Shetland, expanding the overall footprint of the Arven offshore wind farm to 2.3 GW.

Arven comprises two sites, namely a 1.8 GW project east of the Shetland Islands, which was awarded to the 50:50 joint venture between Ocean Winds and Mainstream as part of the ScotWind leasing process in 2022.

Related Article Posted: 9 months ago All Three ScotWind Clearing Applicants Ink Seabed Lease Agreements Posted: 9 months ago

Separately, Ocean Winds was awarded a 500 MW site in the same block in which Mainstream has now completed its acquisition of a 50 per cent shareholding in Ocean Winds’ holding company.

Once fully completed, Arven offshore wind farm has the capacity to generate enough energy to power up to two million homes, according to its developers.

Mainstream and Ocean Winds said that they commenced early-stage local engagement, meeting with supply chain partners, local authorities, and fisheries representatives.

“We have already commenced surveys and a programme of early local engagement, including the fishing industry, and we are committed to working closely with the local community in developing this larger Arven project, which will be a significant driver for the energy transition,” Adam Morrison, UK Country Manager for Ocean Winds.

Mainstream Renewable Power and Ocean Winds are developing a 1.2 GW floating offshore wind farm in South Korea and are in a consortium for the upcoming Utsira Nord floating offshore wind tender in Norway.

“The collaboration between Ocean Winds and Mainstream Renewable Power marks a significant milestone, combining our expertise and resources to develop our largest floating offshore wind farm to date. This experienced partnership will capitalise on delivery experience both in Scotland and internationally,” said Morrison.

latest news

When it comes to Mainstream, the company has several wind projects offshore Scotland and the UK in its portfolio, having developed the Neart na Gaoithe and the Hornsea zones, which is the world’s largest offshore wind farm in operation.

“This remains a core offshore wind market for Mainstream and we look forward, together with Ocean Winds, to continuing our engagements with Crown Estate Scotland and other key stakeholders,” said Tove Røskaft, Head of Offshore Wind for Mainstream.

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily. ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on: