Brunvoll Racks Up Propulsion and Manoeuvring System Orders

Norway-headquartered Brunvoll has received orders for the delivery of propulsion and manoeuvring packages for Purus Wind’s new Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOVs) and for ESVAGT and Hav Design’s Service Operations Vessel (SOV), respectively.

Purus Wind and VARD selected the Norwegian company as the supplier of CSOV propulsion and manoeuvring packages. The delivery is for two CSOVs, with two additional vessels as an option.

Each vessel will be outfitted with two azimuth thrusters for propulsion and two retractable azimuth thrusters and a tunnel thruster for manoeuvring.

The supply scope also features Brunvoll’s Propulsion and Thruster Control system, BruCon PTC.

Combined with the two retractable azimuth thrusters and the tunnel thruster in the bow, the vessels should be ideally equipped with regard to the operational requirements, DP accuracy, and overall performance, said Brunvoll.

“The close collaboration between maritime players in a maritime cluster, with the yards as the hub, has been the catalyst for improvements and innovation for more than a century,” said Runar Vågnes, SVP Sales & Marketing in VARD.

“The chosen solution in this project is an optimalisation from both Vard Design and Brunvoll, and they will give better operability and lower emissions.“

The vessels, which are of VARD 4 19 design, will be approximately 87 metres long with a capacity of 120 persons.

The hull for the first vessel will be built in Vard in Romania for outfitting, commissioning, and delivery from one of Vard’s yards in Norway. The second vessel will be built at Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam.

Delivery of the vessels will be in the second quarter of 2025 and the second quarter of 2026, respectively.

When it comes to the contract signed with ESVAGT and HAV Design, it is worth mentioning that the delivery will be a repeat of the contracted vessel from last year, known as “the world’s first green fuel SOV“.

The delivery from Brunvoll consists of a complete propulsion and manoeuvring system.

Both vessels are built by Cemre Shipyard and will enter into a 10-year charter for Ørsted at their UK East Coast Hub.

The second SOV, ready to launch in 2026, is 93 metres long and 19.6 metres wide and can accommodate up to 124 persons.

