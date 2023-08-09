PGE, Ørsted Granted 210 MW Seabed Area Offshore Poland

August 9, 2023, by Adnan Memija

PGE and Ørsted have been granted a new seabed area for the development of an offshore wind farm in the Polish Baltic Sea.

Poland’s Ministry of Infrastructure has given permission for PGE Group and Ørsted to develop up to 210 MW on the 45.E.1 area in the Baltic Sea.

The new seabed area is neighboring the 2.5 GW Baltica Offshore Wind Farm which is currently under development by the two companies.

“The development of the new seabed area will allow for synergy effects and will guarantee us the maximization of the use of this part of the Baltic Sea, and ultimately will ensure an increase in the production of green electricity,” said Wojciech Dąbrowski, President of the Management Board of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna.

The permit was issued following a joint application from PGE and Ørsted. The 45.E.1 area on Ławica Słupska covers 17 square kilometres and is located approximately 32 kilometres from the shore.

The 210 MW project has been tentatively named Baltica 2+.

“Offshore wind energy is a developed technology that enables the construction of large-scale wind farms. The capacity of the largest currently operating unit is over 1.2GW. In this context, Baltica 2+ – as we jointly named the project in the new area – is small, but very important. Its location conditions show many potential technical synergies with the Baltica Offshore Wind Farm currently under development by JV partners”, said Agata Staniewska-Bolesta, Managing Director of Ørsted Offshore Poland.

The two companies are together building the 2.5 GW Baltica offshore wind farm. The project is being developed in two stages, namely the 1.5 GW Baltica 2 and the 1 GW Baltica 3.

Both stages are planned for commissioning by 2030.

