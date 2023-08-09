Jan De Nul to Use Osbit’s Tower Lifting Tools for Dogger Bank Wind Farm

August 9, 2023, by Adnan Memija

UK-headquartered Osbit has delivered to GE Vernova’s Offshore Wind business its twin wind turbine tower lifting tools that will be used in constructing the world’s largest offshore wind farm to date, Dogger Bank Wind Farm.

Osbit

Osbit’s tools have full DNV approval and will be used to lift and rotate the turbine tower sections of GE’s Haliade-X 13 MW wind turbines which are being used for the project.

The 3.6 GW Dogger Bank Wind Farm is being built in three 1.2 GW phases some 130 kilometres off the UK coast.

Dogger Bank A & B will comprise a total of 190 Haliade-X 13 MW turbines, while phase C will feature 87 Haliade-X 14 MW turbines.

Osbit’s systems utilise electrically operated pawls to engage with the tower and are integrated with the crane via lifting straps. They also utilise electrical power to remove the risk of environmental impacts that can occur with hydraulic systems, according to Osbit.

The company’s tools are controlled using handheld ruggedised tablets, which drive all functions wirelessly, while an extensive CCTV suite provides additional visibility for operators on the ground.

As well as enabling the movement of the towers from their construction site onto an offshore vessel, the systems will support installation from the vessel onto each monopile foundation offshore.

Osbit’s tools will be used on Jan De Nul’s new Voltaire jack-up vessel, which is designed to accommodate the installation of larger turbines. Its systems will work with Voltaire’s existing main crane, which has a capacity of over 3,000 tonnes.

Dogger Bank Wind Farm is a joint venture between SSE Renewables (40 per cent), Equinor (40 per cent), and Vårgrønn (20 per cent).

Once completed in 2026, the project will generate enough electricity to power up to 6 million homes in the UK. The 277-turbine wind farm will generate annual carbon saving equivalent to 1.5 million average petrol cars.

