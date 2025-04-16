Back to overview

Deep Wind Offshore, Dongyang Sign MoU on Offshore Wind in South Korea

Business & Finance
April 16, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Deep Wind Offshore (DWO) and South Korean marine services company Dongyang have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) under which the two companies will collaborate to support the offshore wind industry in South Korea.

Photo source: Deep Wind Offshore via LinkedIn

“This MOU represents a key step in building a strong regional collaboration framework to support offshore wind development along Korea’s southern coast. It reflects DWO’s core commitment to coexistence and sustainable growth with local communities”, Deep Wind Offshore said in a social media post on 16 April.

The Norway-based offshore wind developer says that as a local partner, Dongyang will bring invaluable expertise and regional insight to its offshore wind initiatives. The South Korean company has been providing marine and port services for over 40 years, including ship-to-ship (STS) oil transfer, port safety operations, and oil spill response.

“By combining DWO’s international experience with Dongyang’s regional presence, we aim to contribute meaningfully to the local economy and Korea’s energy transition”, Deep Wind Offshore said.

Deep Wind Offshore has been developing offshore wind projects around the Korean peninsula for the past four years. So far, this has resulted in a project pipeline of 6 GW, including 3 GW under exclusive development, the 1.5 GW Admiral Lee and 1.5 GW Abalone offshore wind farms.

Admiral Lee is located on the south coast of South Korea, while Abalone is planned to be built in the southwest of the country.

At the beginning of this year, Deep Wind Offshore secured a Public Waters Occupancy and Use Permit (PWOP) for the Admiral Lee offshore wind farm. In March, the company received PWOP for its second South Korean offshore wind farm.

The offshore wind developer recently signed a partnership agreement with Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power (KHNP) to jointly develop the Admiral Lee and Abalone offshore wind projects.

Related Article

Related news

List of highlighted news articles