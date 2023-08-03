DORIS Leads Design Work on Two Floating Wind Projects Offshore Scotland

August 3, 2023, by Adnan Memija

BlueFloat Energy and Renantis partnership have appointed DORIS as Principal Designer on its Broadshore and Bellrock floating offshore wind farms in Scotland.

As Principal Designer, DORIS will use its knowledge of Construction, Design, and Management (CDM) 2015 regulations plan to plan, manage, monitor, and coordinate design risk management activities, support contractor selection and appointments, and ensure CDM and HSEQ management compliance across the pre-construction phases of two floating offshore wind farms through to a final investment decision.

“We are really pleased to bring DORIS onboard as Principal Designer for our flagship floating offshore wind projects in Scotland. DORIS’ expertise and strength of service offering will help BlueFloat Energy | Renantis Partnership pioneer new technology and safely accelerate the transition to a cleaner energy future”, said David Robertson, Project Director for Broadshore & Bellrock.

The Broadshore and Bellrock floating offshore wind projects are located 50 kilometres north of Fraserburgh and 130 kilometres east of Aberdeen, respectively.

BlueFloat Energy and Renantis, previously known as Falck Renewables, secured the two sites in the ScotWind seabed leasing round.

The Broadshore offshore wind project was initially planned to have a capacity of up to 500 MW. This was later increased to 900 MW as the plans for the turbine layout were reworked using larger, more efficient wind turbines, according to BlueFloat Energy.

BlueFloat Energy and Renantis also plan to install 1.2 GW floating wind capacity through their Bellrock project.

The partnership has also been successful in the recent INTOG leasing round, with two 99.45 MW innovation projects, Sinclair and Scaraben, which lie adjacent to the Broadshore project.

