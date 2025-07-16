Blue Mackerel
Back to overview

GHD to Lead EIA for Parkwind’s Australian Offshore Wind Project

Business & Finance
July 16, 2025, by Adnan Memija

GHD has been appointed to lead the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and approval process for the 1 GW Blue Mackerel offshore wind project, being developed by Parkwind, part of JERA Nex.

GHD has a long-standing presence in the Gippsland region, having been part of the community and its infrastructure development for decades, according to the company.

In particular, the local Gunaikurnai Land and Waters Aboriginal Corporation (GLaWAC) and GHD have collaborated on several projects related to natural resource management, cultural heritage protection, and the development of Aboriginal businesses in Gippsland. 

“Our deep relationship with GLaWAC underscores our commitment to building community trust and delivering inclusive outcomes. We welcome the opportunity to work alongside the Blue Mackerel team and expand our work with GLaWAC, from land to the sea and sky,” said David Chubb, Project Director at GHD.

Blue Mackerel is a flagship project in Australia’s first designated offshore wind zone, off the coast of Gippsland in Victoria.

The project was one of the first to be awarded feasibility licences from the Australian government in May 2024.

A year later, Australia’s Offshore Infrastructure Regulator (OIR) approved the feasibility stage management plan for the Blue Mackerel offshore wind farm, which allows the developer to begin feasibility activities, including metocean and geotechnical investigations to assess the potential for harnessing renewable energy.

In March 2025, Fugro was awarded a contract to carry out geotechnical investigations.

The project is targeting the delivery of a planned 1 GW of renewable energy by 2032-2033, potentially powering over half a million Victorian homes, according to GHD.

Related Article

SUMMER SALE: Up to 50% off on advertising on offshoreWIND.biz

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily. Book your advertising space until 31 July and get up to 50% off!

SEE OFFER

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News
Related news

List of highlighted news articles