Technip Energies, Sarens, and Young-Chang Heavy Industry Form Floating Wind Partnership in Korea

July 31, 2023, by Adnan Durakovic

Technip Energies has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the yard infrastructure provider, Young Chang, and heavy lifting solutions provider, Sarens, to collaborate on floating offshore wind projects offshore South Korea.

Technip Energies/Illustration

Carl Sarens, Managing Director of Sarens Projects, said: ”We are looking forward to our cooperation with Technip Energies and Young-Chang Heavy Industries. Our objective is to combine our strengths by bringing in Sarens’ expertise in offshore wind marshalling of foundations and wind turbine integration as well as local presence. At Sarens, we find it is our duty to support, at large, offshore wind projects in Korea. This cooperation will accelerate the country’s energy transition.”

The cooperation is said to cover the development of an integrated solution to provide floating wind turbine marshalling & integration services, using Young Chang’s Shinan yard and Sarens’ capabilities in heavy lifting and engineered transport.

”The complementary nature of the three parties will enable us to offer our customers the possibility of integrating turbines on our floaters at Young Chang’s Shinan yard. This agreement illustrates our commitment to solving integration challenges in our floating offshore wind business,” Willy Gauttier, VP Floating Offshore Wind of Technip Energies, said.

South Korea has a target of reaching 14.3 GW of offshore wind power by 2030 and has pledged to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Gill-Sik Park, CEO of Young-Chang Heavy Industry, said: ”We are delighted to collaborate with Technip Energies and Sarens as one team to provide a complete service for marshaling and integration activities relating to floating offshore wind power projects. With Technip Energies’ project leadership and Sarens’ mobilization capacity, we will focus on Korean market first and look forward to other global opportunities.”

