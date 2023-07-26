Benthic Completes Site Investigation for Polish Offshore Wind Projects

July 26, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Share this article







Benthic, a geo-services brand in Acteon’s Data and Robotics division, has completed a site investigation comprising cone penetration tests (CPTs) at the MFW Bałtyk II and MFW Bałtyk III offshore wind farm sites in the Polish Baltic Sea.

The tests were done using the company’s portable remotely operated drill (PROD) that has enabled the design of foundations for about 100 wind turbines and two offshore substations for the 720 MW wind farms, according to Benthic.

The work for the developments, which are 50–50 joint venture between Norwegian energy company Equinor and Polish power utility firm Polenergia, was performed at 16 locations in 40-55 m water depths.

“We wish to thank Equinor and Polenergia for entrusting us with their Baltyk II and III wind farm development plans. Our PROD unit encountered some of the most challenging soil conditions we have seen to date, including layers of dense sands and medium-dense silty sands, and the project showcased PROD’s capability to perform in varying subsurface conditions”, said Jonathan Watt, Benthic Managing Director.

The PROD unit, supported by the survey services of Acteon Geo-services brand UTEC, was deployed from the Ocean Zephyr offshore supply vessel.

latest news

The geotechnical work began in December 2022 and the three-month project was completed in March 2023.

The seabed surveys were carried out by a fleet of ten vessels owned by different contractors along a 1,000-kilometre section for the two wind farms with a total area of approximately 240 square kilometres and cable routes of 400 kilometres.

Related Article Posted: 4 months ago Surveys Completed for Polenergia and Equinor’s Polish Offshore Wind Projects Posted: 4 months ago

MFW Bałtyk II and MFW Bałtyk III, which will feature Siemens Gamesa 14 MW wind turbines, were awarded Contracts for Difference (CfDs) in May 2021 by Poland’s Energy Regulatory Office (ERO).

Wind farm construction is expected to start in early 2024, and the first power export is anticipated in 2026.

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily. ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on: