OWC, Equinor Sign Global Master Services Agreement

July 26, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Share this article







Offshore Wind Consultants (OWC) has been awarded a global master services agreement (MSA) by Equinor to provide owner’s engineering, technical, and advisory services to support the development of Equinor’s offshore wind and low to zero carbon solutions.

Photo credit: Ole Jørgen Bratland / ©Equinor

The MSA is valid for a period of five years, with the option to be extended up to eleven years.

The agreement covers technical support across Equinor’s green energy portfolio including onshore and offshore wind, solar power, battery energy storage solutions (BESS), carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS), and hydrogen, among other solutions.

Under the contract, OWC can be appointed to support Equinor’s projects with one or more of OWC’s specialist services, including owner’s engineering, technical due diligence, and concept and project development services.

OWC, which is part of Oslo-listed ABL Group ASA, is a renewable energy consultancy that helps develop and deliver projects in offshore wind, onshore wind, floating and fixed solar PV, energy storage and hydrogen.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

The company recently signed an agreement to acquire 100 per cent of the shares of Denmark-based Delta Wind Partners (DWP).

When it comes to Equinor, the company’s offshore wind portfolio includes several projects spread across the globe such as the 316 MW Sheringham Shoal, the 402 MW Dudgeon, and Hywind Scotland, the world’s first floating offshore wind farm.

The Norwegian firm is also developing the 3.6 GW Dogger Bank, the world’s biggest offshore wind farm, together with its partners SSE Renewables and Vårgrønn.

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily. ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on: