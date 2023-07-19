Dutch and Polish Companies Enter Offshore Wind Partnership

July 19, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Share this article







Netherlands-based SeaZip Offshore Service has signed a consortium agreement with PŻB Offshore to jointly offer services to the Polish offshore wind market.

SeaZip Offshore Service

‘We have recently been actively engaged in building a network and gaining knowledge about the developing Offshore Energy market in Poland. We aim to build international capabilities to provide a service fleet for Polish offshore projects, and to be active in mutual projects abroad. We are very pleased that this has resulted in a partnership with PZB Offshore“, said Jan Reier Arends, managing owner of SeaZip Offshore Service

SeaZip was founded in 2010 and is part of the JR Shipping Group. The operations of SeaZip’s offshore service and support vessels are managed by the shipping group’s shipmanagement division.

SeaZip primarily focuses on ship design, shipbuilding, and ship management, and has already built up a track record in the offshore wind market with its fleet of crew transfer vessels.

latest news

PŻB Offshore is a subsidiary company of Polish Baltic Shipping (known also as Polferries). The newly established Polish entity is dedicated to taking part in local offshore projects and being active in mutual foreign ventures, said SeaZip.

“We are pleased with the dynamic development of the new company in our capital group. Offshore wind energy is an area which we see the potential to diversify our business”, said Andrzej Madejski, CEO of Polish Baltic Shipping Co.

In February 2021, Poland signed into law the Offshore Act which regulates the development of offshore wind farms in the Polish Baltic Sea.

The legislation allows for 10.9 GW of offshore wind capacity to be either operational or under development by 2027.

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily. ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on: