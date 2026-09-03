Flotation Energy exclusivity agreements Cenos Green Volt
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UK Oil & Gas Player, Floating Wind Developer to Explore Electrification Opportunities in North Sea

Floating Wind
September 3, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Edinburgh-headquartered Flotation Energy and Harbour Energy, based in London, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on assessing opportunities for powering oil and gas assets in the North Sea with floating offshore wind energy.

“The agreement brings together Harbour Energy’s extensive experience as a North Sea operator, with the floating offshore wind and electrification expertise within our project, to explore potential scenarios and build greater understanding of the technical, regulatory and commercial considerations involved”, Flotation Energy said via social media.

Flotation Energy secured two floating wind sites in 2023 in Scotland’s Innovation and Targeted Oil & Gas (INTOG) leasing round, the world’s first seabed leasing designed to enable offshore wind energy to directly supply offshore oil and gas platforms.

The two projects are Green Volt and Cenos, totalling 1.9 GW in planned installation capacity, which Flotation is developing together with Vårgrønn, a joint venture between Plenitude (Eni) and HitecVision.

In April 2024, the Green Volt floating wind project, located 80 kilometres offshore Peterhead, received both onshore and offshore consent, and in September of the same year, it was awarded a contract for difference (CfD) by the UK government.

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According to information on the project’s website, Green Volt will have up to 35 floating wind turbines and up to 560 MW installed capacity.

The 1.4 GW Cenos project is planned to comprise up to 95 floating turbines installed some 190 kilometres from the coastline near Peterhead.

Flotation Energy and Vårgrønn submitted an offshore consent application for Cenos to the Marine Directorate in February 2025.

Last year, the Cenos developers acquired NorthConnect, a proposed 1,400 MW HVDC interconnector between Scotland and Norway.

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The 560 MW Green Volt is expected to produce first power in 2029, while Cenos is targeting first power in 2031.

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