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TenneT Names Contractor for Annual Dutch Offshore Cable Integrity Surveys

Grid Connection
August 31, 2026, by Nadja Skopljak

TenneT Netherlands has selected compatriot survey company Deep to perform annual offshore cable integrity surveys between 2026 and 2029.

Source: Deep

Deep announced today, 31 August, that it would use hydrographic and geophysical techniques to determine the level of seabed cover above the cables, identify objects and seabed features that could pose a risk to their integrity. Selected findings will also be visually inspected where required to provide additional information for assessment.

“We are proud to contribute to the safe and reliable operation of TenneT’s offshore grid,” said William Waggeveld, Commercial Director at Deep. “Regular monitoring is an essential part of managing subsea infrastructure, and this project allows us to put our survey expertise to work on assets that are critical to the Dutch renewable energy system.”

Source: Deep

According to the Dutch firm, the gathered data will provide an accurate and up-to-date picture of the condition of offshore cable infrastructure, supporting TenneT’s ongoing monitoring and maintenance activities, early identification of potential issues and continued compliance with applicable permit requirements.

“As we continue to connect more offshore wind farms to the high-voltage grid and install more interconnection cables between countries, offshore transmission plays an increasingly important role in the energy infrastructure. Regular monitoring is essential,” said Maarten Abbenhuis, COO of TenneT.

“Periodic surveys allow TenneT to assess conditions along its cable routes, monitor changes over time and identify potential risks, all to prevent outages. The monitoring services of Deep will play an important role to maintain the high reliability standards of the offshore grid infrastructure.”

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