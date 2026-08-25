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Victoria Gov’t Launches Australia’s First Offshore Wind Auction

Authorities
August 25, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

The State Government of Victoria has launched Australia’s first offshore wind auction, opening a Request for Proposal (RFP) process for the state’s first 2 GW of offshore wind capacity.

Developers can now bid for contracts for projects off the Gippsland coast, with projects to be assessed on value for money, deliverability and their benefits for local workers, businesses and communities.

Contracts from the auction are expected to be integrated into the national Electricity Services Entry Mechanism (ESEM), providing a pathway towards Victoria’s longer-term target of 9 GW of offshore wind capacity.

The RFP process will remain open until August 2027, with contracts expected to be awarded in 2028.

“This auction is a giant leap towards getting Australia’s first offshore wind projects built – attracting billions in investment, creating thousands of jobs and delivering the reliable power we need as coal retires”, said Victoria’s Minister for Energy and Resources Jaclyn Symes. “Victoria has some of the best offshore wind resources in the world. This auction is about harnessing that advantage and building the next generation of energy right here in Victoria.”

Victoria planned to open its first offshore wind tender in September last year, but the process was postponed due to setbacks in the approval of feasibility licences, the rejection of the initial referral for the Port of Hastings, and global uncertainty.

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In January this year, Victoria’s now-former Minister for Energy and Resources, Lily D’Ambrosio, announced that the state would open the offshore wind tender in August 2026 for an initial 2 GW of capacity.

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