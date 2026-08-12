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Azerbaijan Designates 711.4-Square-Kilometre Area in Caspian Sea for Offshore Wind

Authorities
August 12, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers has formally designated a 711.4-square-kilometre water area in the country’s sector of the Caspian Sea for offshore wind development.

The designation was made through Cabinet Decision No. 251, signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov on 31 July 2026. The decision identifies the water area as a renewable energy area, specifically to facilitate the construction of offshore wind farms.

The decision also assigns Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy responsibility for organising the selection of an electricity producer for the designated area in accordance with the country’s rules for selecting producers in renewable energy areas.

The government document also states that permits for the construction of wind farms within the area are to be obtained under Azerbaijan’s renewable energy legislation and the Urban Planning and Construction Code.

Earlier this year, EOLOS Floating LiDAR Solutions commissioned its FLS200 buoy at an offshore wind development site of Azerbaijan Green Energy Company (AGEC) in the Caspian Sea.

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The deployment followed an agreement between the Ministry of Energy and Clean Energy Capital, a subsidiary of AGEC, under which Clean Energy Capital will conduct research for an offshore wind project within a designated area in the Caspian Sea.

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In June last year, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy also entered into an agreement with China Energy Engineering Corporation (CEEC), under which CEEC will explore developing a 200 MW wind project offshore Azerbaijan.

Prior to that, the Ministry also signed two agreements with Chinese companies, which involve the development of offshore wind projects in the country.

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