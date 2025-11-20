Back to overview

CS Wind Delivers All 176 Transition Pieces for Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind

Wind Farm Update
November 20, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

CS Wind Offshore has loaded out the final batch of transition pieces (TPs) for Dominion Energy’s 2.6 GW Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project, currently under construction in the US.

The company signed a contract with Dominion Energy in November 2021 and started production at the Port of Aalborg, Denmark, in March 2023. In April last year, CS Wind Offshore loaded out the first six TPs for CVOW.

CS Wind Offshore says this is the company’s biggest TP project to date.

CVOW will feature 176 Siemens Gamesa 14 MW wind turbines. Once in operation, it will become the biggest US offshore wind farm and, with an installed capacity of 2.6 GW, one of the biggest in the world today.

Construction on the offshore wind farm is well underway, with wind turbine installation up next.

In its recently published third-quarter results, Dominion Energy said all 176 monopiles for the wind turbines were installed, with 63 transition pieces also in place, as well as the jacket foundation for the second of the project’s three offshore substations. The CVOW monopiles were manufactured by EEW SPC.

Related Article

The offshore wind farm has passed 66 per cent of completion and remains on track to achieve first power production in the first quarter of next year and full commissioning by the end of 2026, according to the developer.

The project is owned jointly by Dominion Energy and Stonepeak, which acquired a 50 per cent noncontrolling interest in the 2.6 GW Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind last year. 

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News

Related news

List of highlighted news articles