Outer Dowsing Corio Generation offshore wind
Back to overview

Corio Withdraws Application for Irish Offshore Wind Farm

Wind Farm Update
January 5, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Fuinneamh Sceirde Teoranta (FST), a company owned by Corio Generation that was developing the 450 MW Sceirde Rocks offshore wind project in Ireland, withdrew the consent application for the wind farm on 17 December 2025, according to a notice issued by Ireland’s national planning body, An Coimiúsin Pleanála (ACP), on 22 December.

The developer submitted an application for Sceirde Rocks to An Coimiúsin Pleanála (called An Bord Pleanála until June 2025) at the beginning of 2025, seeking consent for a 450 MW offshore wind farm comprising 30 wind turbines, which would be sited between 5 and 12 kilometres from the nearest mainland point.

Related Article

A few months later, in April last year, Corio announced it would no longer proceed with the development of the project, citing a review of the detailed site investigation work and studies, which identified significant structural and technical challenges specific to the Sceirde Rocks project site.

The analysis had shown the site’s seabed geology is highly complex and deeply affected by severe currents and extreme wave heights, which was particularly evident during the winter months and in examining the impacts of storms Ashley and Éowyn, in October 2024 and January 2025, which produced wave heights of up to 23 metres, according to Corio.

The company said it decided not to proceed with the development as it was unable to guarantee the deliverability of the offshore wind project as well as the health and safety of project staff and contractors.

The developer then notified the Department of Climate, Energy and the Environment of stopping the development of the offshore wind farm, which withdrew the project’s rights under the Irish Offshore Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (ORESS).

The 450 MW Sceirde Rocks is one of the four projects the Irish government selected in the first offshore wind auction under the country’s Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (ORESS 1) in May 2023.

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.


CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News

Related News