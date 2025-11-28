Burbo Bank Extension offshore wind farm in the UK
UK Updates Fisheries–Offshore Wind Guidance as Sector Matures

Industry
November 28, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

The UK’s Fishing Liaison with Offshore Wind and Wet Renewables (FLOWW) Group has issued an updated version of its Best Practice Guidance for engagement between the offshore wind industry and the fishing sector.

FLOWW is facilitated by the Crown Estate and brings together representatives from the fishing industry, offshore wind developers and government bodies to promote co-existence across UK waters. The group was established in 2002 to support communication and practical working arrangements between the two sectors.

ABPmer, which supported the Crown Estate in preparing the document, said the guidance replaces the previous 2014 edition and reflects a decade of growth in offshore renewable energy and increased understanding of how the industry and fisheries interact.

The company said the new version incorporates lessons learned from offshore wind development and significant changes in the marine environment since the first guidance was published.

According to ABPmer, the updated guidance provides more detailed advice on planning engagement, defining responsibilities, and managing interactions through the full lifecycle of offshore wind developments. The Crown Estate said the revisions reflect “increasing knowledge” of offshore wind activities and aim to ensure consistent engagement processes across projects.

“The journey to where we are today has shown the positive aspects of people working together for a common goal. Change is never an easy journey and producing the second revised Guidance has been much more difficult than the first iteration in 2014, particularly because we know more about the potential impacts of offshore wind than we did 20 years ago. It has required a focus on the details in order to solve the wider challenges”, said Colin Warwick, Chair of FLOWW.

“This new Guidance is a very important step forward. We must continue to work together to achieve a balanced approach where two industries can Harvest in Harmony. FLOWW members will have a big part to play as we move towards a balanced approach that finds a way to harvest both food and energy from our seas.”

