CVOW DEME
Back to overview

Court Allows Construction of Biggest US Offshore Wind Farm to Continue

Authorities
January 17, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

The US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia has granted Dominion Energy’s request for a preliminary injunction allowing construction to resume on the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project while the company’s lawsuit challenging the stop-work order proceeds.

“Our team will now focus on safely restarting work to ensure CVOW begins delivery of critical energy in just weeks. While our legal challenge proceeds, we will continue seeking a durable resolution of this matter through cooperation with the federal government”, Dominion Energy said on 16 January.

This is the third project, of the five affected by the US government’s suspension order, to be granted a preliminary injunction, with Revolution Wind and Empire Wind 1 receiving the same relief over the past few days.

Dominion Energy was the first to file for a temporary restraining order and an injunction, for which hearings were held on 29 December 2025 and 16 January 2026.

Related Article

All five owners/developers have now submitted complaints seeking to resume construction, as Vineyard Wind, which has only one more turbine to install, filed for a temporary restraining order and an injunction on 15 January.

Offshore construction on the 2.6 GW Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project started in 2024 and is now at an advanced stage.

Prior to the stop-work order, the wind farm was expected to achieve first power production in the first quarter of this year and to be fully commissioned by the end of 2026.

CVOW will feature 176 Siemens Gamesa 14 MW wind turbines. Once in operation, it will become the biggest US offshore wind farm and, with an installed capacity of 2.6 GW, one of the biggest in the world today.

Related Article

Related News