Decommissioning Journey Commences for Germany’s First Offshore Wind Farm

November 19, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Vattenfall, EWE, and RWE have launched a qualification phase for the decommissioning of Alpha Ventus, Germany’s first offshore wind farm.

Work is expected to commence from 2027 onwards, but Vattenfall and its partners are also considering start dates in 2028. The estimated value of the contract is approximately EUR 50 million.

Interested parties have until 16 December 2025 to file their expressions of interest, while tender invitations are projected for 16 March 2026.

The scope of work includes removing and transporting to shore all twelve wind turbines and their foundations, as well as the offshore substation topside and jacket, including providing vessels, equipment, tools, and personnel.

Vattenfall has outlined two options: the first being partial pile removal with mechanical separation of piles and supporting structure, the second being the full pile extraction, including an additional scope of complete pile removal by vibrohammer or other extraction method.

The company will also be responsible for cutting and recovery of inter-array cables and related cable protection systems, and transporting them to the shore, as well as removing and transporting to shore the scour protection installed at the site.

Providing marshalling harbours and other support services, onshore processing and disposal/recycling of all components, including temporary storage, logistics, and facilities, are also part of the decommissioning work.

The 60 MW Alpha Ventus is located 45 kilometres north of the island of Borkum in the North Sea and comprises six Adwen AD 5-116 and six Senvion 5M wind turbines.

