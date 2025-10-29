Back to overview

IX Renewables, Taiwanese Cement Company Partner on Rui Li 1 Floating Wind Project

October 29, 2025, by Adnan Memija

IX Renewables has signed a cooperation agreement with Asia Cement Corporation (ACC) for the 180 MW Rui Li 1 floating offshore wind project in Taiwan.

IX Renewables Asia Cement Corporation Rui Li 1
Source: IX Renewables

According to IX Renewables, this adds new momentum to a sector that has, until recently, been slowing, as the country works to advance its energy transition and net-zero ambitions.

“This cooperation reflects our shared commitment to advancing Taiwan’s renewable energy industry through pragmatic and locally integrated development. Together, we aim to contribute to Taiwan’s energy transition and demonstrate the strength of partnership between international know-how and domestic industry,” said Peter Hsu, the Board Director of Asia Cement Corporation.

The Rui Li 1 floating offshore wind project is led by IX Renewables in collaboration with Japan’s GF Corporation, Hexicon, and SNOW.

“By combining Taiwan’s strong industrial foundation with IX’s international offshore wind experience, we can jointly bring floating wind technology from vision to reality. Together, we aim to contribute to Taiwan’s 2035 goal of achieving 21 GW of offshore wind capacity and advancing toward a net-zero future,” said Eric Kamphues, CEO of IX Renewables.

The wind farm is proposed to be built off the coast of Hsinchu County, at a site where the water depth ranges from 70 to 95 metres. The project would have twelve 15 MW wind turbines, which could together generate 833 GWh and power about 205,000 households a year. 

In September 2024, the Rui Li 1 floating wind project passed the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) preliminary review.

“Since Taiwan’s first offshore wind demonstration project began commercial operation in 2017 — a project in which IX Renewables was closely involved — the country’s total installed capacity has surpassed 3 GW,” added Kamphues.

“To reach the 2035 target of 21 GW of offshore wind, floating wind farms will be the essential next step. IX regards Rui Li Phase 1 not just as a demonstration, but as the beginning of Taiwan’s next chapter in offshore wind.”

