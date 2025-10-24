Back to overview

AFRY Nets Technical Consultancy Framework Agreement with Vattenfall

Business & Finance
October 24, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

AFRY has secured a new framework agreement with Vattenfall, under which the engineering consultancy company will be delivering technical consultancy services to the renewable energy developer.

The agreement entails AFRY providing services across multiple competence areas and regions within Vattenfall’s operations.

According to the consultancy services provider, the deal gives Vattenfall access to AFRY’s expertise in areas such as wind power, nuclear power, hydro power, and further fields, including lifetime extension and new-build-related services within nuclear power.

The agreement covers an initial three-year period and includes two optional one-year renewal terms.

Elon Hägg, Executive Vice President and Head of Division Energy, AFRY, said: “We are proud to deepen our partnership with Vattenfall through this framework agreement and look forward to supporting them with technical and commercial advice. AFRY and Vattenfall have collaborated for more than 30 years, and we are happy to continue the journey together.”

Earlier this year, AFRY, which is headquartered in Sweden, won a contract worth over EUR 3 million for offshore wind farm design in Estonia at a tender launched by Enefit Green for its Liivi project in the Gulf of Riga.

Related Article

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.

CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News

Related news

List of highlighted news articles