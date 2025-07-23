Back to overview

Three Applications Submitted in Malta’s First Offshore Wind Tender

Authorities
July 23, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

The Maltese government has received three submissions in the pre-qualification period for the country’s first offshore wind tender, which will award a concession for a floating wind project with an installed capacity of around 300 MW.

Image source: Preliminary Qualification Questionnaire (PQQ)

The Ministry for the Environment, Energy, and Public Cleanliness said on 22 July that the submission phase for the Preliminary Qualification Questionnaire (PQQ), launched in December 2024, had concluded, with three companies and consortia looking to participate in the process: Code Zero Consortium, led by SEP (Malta) Holding; Atlas Med Wind, a consortium led by Italy’s GreenIT SpA; and MCKEDRIK Sole Member, a sole applicant based in Greece.

In December last year, Malta opened the PQQ period, seeking to pre-qualify potential developers who will then be invited to participate in the next stage(s) of the tender to build Malta’s first floating wind farm. The project is planned to have an installed capacity of between 280 MW and 320 MW.

The deadline for submissions was initially set to 28 March, but the Energy Ministry extended the application period until 6 June at the beginning of this year.

Malta’s floating wind tender comprises three stages: the currently running Preliminary Qualification Questionnaire (PQQ) stage, followed by the Invitation to Participate in Dialogue (ITPD), and Best and Final Offer (BAFO) as the final stage.

The evaluation process is now underway, and after this process is completed, the selected candidates will be invited to submit initial proposals in the ITPD stage. The government will then launch the BAFO stage when final and detailed project proposals will be submitted.

The current plan is to issue the next stage of the process to qualifying candidates by early next year.

“In parallel, InterConnect Malta is also working on detailing the technical and financial criteria that will be shared with candidates who successfully pass this stage and opt to move forward”, the Energy Ministry said on 22 July.

The concession award will involve the design, construction, operation, and eventual decommissioning of the floating wind farm, which will be located beyond Malta’s territorial waters, within an area to be declared as part of the country’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). The government identified two sites for development earlier and left it to the developers to choose the site and indicate which portion would be developed.

The project also includes the operation and maintenance (O&M) of an offshore substation and export cable system, which will remain government-owned. The electricity generated will be fed into Malta’s national high-voltage distribution grid.

“Malta’s commitment to enhancing its capacity for indigenous renewable energy generation takes a significant leap forward as we proceed to the next stage of this competitive procedure. This project represents an important milestone for Malta’s renewable energy sector, as it introduces diversification to the country’s renewable energy portfolio. It is a key component of Malta’s National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP), which outlines the strategic transition toward a sustainable, decarbonised energy mix”, said Ismail D’Amato, CEO of Interconnect Malta.

