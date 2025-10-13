Back to overview

Mingyang to Build 'Britain's First Fully Integrated Offshore Wind Manufacturing Facility'

October 13, 2025

China’s Mingyang Smart Energy has announced plans to invest up to GBP 1.5 billion (approximately EUR 1.7 billion) in Scotland to create what the company says would be Britain’s first fully integrated offshore wind turbine manufacturing facility, which would provide up to 1,500 new jobs.

The three-phased project would create an offshore wind hub to serve the UK, European, and other non-Asian markets.

Phase one includes an up to GBP 750 million investment to create an advanced manufacturing facility for both turbine nacelles and blades, with first production planned by late 2028.

The second phase would expand the facility and infrastructure to serve the deployment of floating offshore wind technology at scale in the UK. Phase three would include the manufacturing of control systems, electronics, and other key components.

“We firmly believe that by moving forward with our plans to create jobs, skills and a supply chain in the UK, we can make this country the global hub for offshore wind technology. We fully support the Government’s mission to become a clean energy superpower, and I’m confident that once the plans are approved we can make a valued contribution to this goal,” said Aman Wang, UK CEO of Mingyang Smart Energy.

A number of sites in Scotland have been shortlisted, the Chinese company said, with Ardersier Port near Inverness currently the preferred location. The project would enable the redeployment of workers previously employed in the oil and gas sector.

The company added that it held extensive discussions with the UK and Scottish governments over the last two years on its plans, as well as holding commercial discussions with Great British Energy, the National Wealth Fund, the Scottish National Investment Bank, the Crown Estate, and UK Export Finance.

The investment plans are still subject to final approvals from the UK government and are part of a wider pan-European strategy, in which other locations are being explored.

In June 2025, the Financial Times reported that the Trump administration warned the UK government about national security risks that could arise if Mingyang is allowed to build its plant in Scotland and supply its technology to North Sea wind farms.

Related Article

The Chinese company is reportedly being considered as the preferred supplier for the Green Volt floating offshore wind project in Scotland, developed by Flotation Energy and Vårgrønn.

When asked when the government would make a decision on whether Mingyang Smart Energy would be permitted to supply turbines to Green Volt, the Minister of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, Michael Shanks, said that the decision depends on the company involved.

“As an open economy, we welcome foreign trade and investment, including from China, where it supports growth and jobs in the UK, meets our stringent legal and regulatory requirements, and does not compromise our national security,” said Shanks.

In other recent news, Mingyang announced in August that it is no longer involved in the Waterkant offshore wind farm in Germany, after having been selected as the preferred supplier in July 2024.

The project’s developer, Luxcara, is now considering the use of Siemens Gamesa turbines for the 300 MW wind farm.

Related Article

