Mingyang Confirms Its Tech No Longer Planned for Waterkant Project

Business & Finance
August 26, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Mingyang Smart Energy has confirmed it is no longer involved in the 300 MW Waterkant offshore wind farm, developed by Luxcara, which just signed an agreement with Siemens Gamesa for a 1.5 GW project and said it was considering the same technology for Waterkant. 

Luxacra entered into a preferred supplier agreement with Mingyang for the 300 MW Waterkant in July 2024. However, on 25 August, the developer announced that it had signed a capacity reservation agreement with Siemens Gamesa for the delivery of 97 15 MW turbines for its Waterekke offshore wind project in Germany and that it was also considering the use of the same turbines for the Waterkant offshore wind farm.

Mingyang said in a press release on 26 August that the two companies have parted ways on Waterkant following a mutual agreement.

The Chinese wind turbine manufacturer added that it continues to see many opportunities across the region and remains fully committed to supporting a wide range of projects in Europe.

“Moving forward, Ming Yang will continue to invest in technological innovation, strengthen local collaborations and explore opportunities to build a local production base and contribute to Europe’s green transition and shared sustainable future,” commented Mingyang.

Last year, Mingyang signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with its first European offshore wind client, Renexia, and Minister Adolfo Urso from the Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy (MIMIT) for the production of Mingyang wind turbines in Italy and the supply of its 18.8 MW model for Renexia’s new project, the Med Wind floating wind farm.

In October 2024, Renexia also signed a contract with Mingyang for the front-end engineering design (FEED) of the 2.8 GW Med Wind project in Italy.

Mingyang is reportedly also being considered as a preferred supplier for the Green Volt project in Scotland, said to be the first large-scale commercial floating wind in Europe, developed by Flotation Energy and Vårgrønn.

