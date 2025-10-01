Back to overview

Humber Gateway Offshore Wind Farm Turns Ten

October 1, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

RWE is marking ten years since the official inauguration of the Humber Gateway offshore wind farm in the UK.

Located 8 kilometres off the East Yorkshire coast, the 219 MW offshore wind farm became fully operational in 2015. It was inaugurated on 30 September 2015 by Andrea Leadsom MP, who was the Minister of State for Energy and Climate Change.

According to RWE, Humber Gateway represented an investment of around GBP 700 million in the UK’s electricity infrastructure at the time.

The offshore wind farm comprises 73 Vestas V112 3.0 MW wind turbines, which generated 854,400 MWh of electricity in its first full year of generation.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, RWE signed an agreement with Greencoat to sell a part of the offshore wind farm. Following the transaction, Greencoat acquired a 49 per cent stake and RWE retained 51 per cent, remaining the majority shareholder and continuing to operate the offshore wind farm.

The operations and maintenance (O&M) base for Humber Gateway is located in Grimsby.

“Celebrating a decade of operations at RWE’s Humber Gateway is a testament to our dedicated teams, technical excellence, and strong partnerships. We are proud to contribute to our neighbouring communities through significant investment, job creation, and support for local education. This milestone highlights our achievements and our commitment to a sustainable future for the Humber region”, said Thomas Michel, COO, RWE Offshore Wind.

