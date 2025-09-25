Construction Starts on Methanol-Ready Subsea Rock Installation Vessel for Offshore Wind
Back to overview

Construction Starts on Methanol-Ready Subsea Rock Installation Vessel for Offshore Wind

Vessels
September 25, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Rotterdam-based CSL OWL Subsea Rock Installation (CSL OWL SRI), a partnership between The CSL Group and Offshore Wind Logistics (OWL), has commenced construction of its first subsea rock installation (SRI) vessel.

Construction Starts on Methanol-Ready Subsea Rock Installation Vessel for Offshore Wind
Source: CSL OWL SRI via LinkedIn

The company announced in November 2024 that it had placed an order for the construction of two subsea rock installation vessels that will service the offshore wind sector and will be able to operate on marine gas oil (MGO) and/or methanol.

Project Manager Piet Jan van der Giessen activated the laser cutter on the first steel plate for the first vessel on 12 September, marking the first phase of construction.

The DP2 vessels will each have a cargo capacity of 17,500 tonnes and will be capable of installing rock material up to the 60/300 kg grading, with the option of handling rocks weighing up to 450 kg. The transport belts are designed to handle rocks weighing up to 1,500 kg, with a side chute available for larger armour gradings.

The first vessel is scheduled for delivery in August 2026, followed by the second in November 2026.

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.

CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News
Related news

List of highlighted news articles