Acteon-Jumbo Partnership’s End-to-End Offering Enriches Offshore Oil & Gas and Wind Realms

Business & Finance
September 17, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

A new strategic alliance – made up of Jumbo Offshore, a Dutch transportation and installation player, and Intermoor, Acteon’s moorings and anchors business line – has appeared on the offshore oil, gas, and wind scene to tackle floating energy challenges by jointly delivering fully integrated project management, engineering, transport, and installation services.

Combining Intermoor’s expertise in mooring systems and engineering with Jumbo Offshore’s heavy-lift transport and installation capabilities, this partnership is said to provide an end-to-end solution, covering engineering, pre-lay, transport, tow-out, and hook-up for floating production storage and offloading (FPSO), floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG), floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), and floating wind foundations.

David McGuire, EVP of Intermoor at Acteon, commented: “As offshore projects grow in scale and complexity, collaboration becomes essential. This alliance reflects a shared commitment to delivering smarter, more integrated solutions that reduce interfaces and creates an offering that delivers on our customers’ requests. By combining our mooring expertise with Jumbo Offshore’s installation and transport capabilities, we’re setting a new standard for offshore mooring execution.”

With the offer of a streamlined, end-to-end solution across the offshore moorings lifecycle, the alliance aims to enhance efficiency, reduce risk, and improve schedule certainty for complex offshore energy campaigns, enabling benefits for operators and developers. Intermoor’s role in this partnership will be to lead tow-out, station keeping, and hook-up operations, while Jumbo Offshore will spearhead the pre-lay of deepwater mooring systems using its DP2 heavy lift crane vessels.

Brian Boutkan, Director of Commerce at Jumbo Offshore, highlighted: “This partnership is built on mutual respect and a shared vision for the future of offshore energy and specifically the deep-water mooring market.

“By integrating our services, we’re eliminating bottlenecks and delivering a safer, more predictable pathway from planning to execution. It’s a win-win for operators, developers, and the industry at large.”

The duo will jointly provide project management and engineering services, with chartering of third-party assets, such as anchor handlers and tugs, to ensure flexibility and responsiveness.

This alliance aligns with Acteon’s recent business consolidation into four core lines, which reinforces its commitment to delivering engineering-led solutions that simplify offshore energy infrastructure.

The business line quartet entails UTEC (geo-services), Menck (marine foundations), Intermoor (moorings and anchors), and 2H (engineering consultancy) to support all project phases, from site investigation and characterization to construction, asset integrity, life extension, and decommissioning.

