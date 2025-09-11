Back to overview

Offshore Wind Hub in Sight as Oldest Irish Port Files Planning Application

Ports & Logistics
September 11, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The Port of Waterford, the oldest port in Ireland, has lodged a direct planning application with An Coimisiún Pleanála for its Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Capable Terminal at Belview, County Kilkenny.

Port of Waterford offshore wind
Source: Port of Waterford

The application follows the recent granting of Maritime Area Consent (MAC) by the Maritime Area Regulatory Authority, which provides the basis for the port to seek permission to develop new infrastructure.

Central to the project is a 250-metre extension to the existing wharves at Belview. The application also provides for extensive land reclamation, new quayside operator support facilities with workshops and warehouses, berthing pontoons, and two separate three-storey office and staff buildings for ORE operators.

The development includes a replacement electricity substation, underground services, roof-mounted solar PV arrays to generate renewable energy on site, and a dedicated biodiversity enhancement area of approximately 1.8 hectares.

According to the port, the investment will transform its capacity to support large-scale offshore renewable energy projects, creating conditions for Waterford to act as a strategic staging ground for major developments such as the proposed Tonn Nua offshore wind farm and future projects across the Celtic Sea.

Tonn Nua (New Wave) is located off the coast of County Waterford, spans 306 square kilometres, and can house 900 MW of installed offshore wind capacity.

“Our application is about more than new infrastructure — it’s about creating jobs, driving growth in the South East, and helping Ireland meet its 2030 climate goals. Waterford has been a maritime gateway for over a thousand years, and now we are ready to lead Ireland into its offshore renewable future,” said David Sinnott, CEO at Port of Waterford.

In July 2022, Ireland raised its offshore wind target for 2030 from 5 GW to 7 GW after reaching an agreement on Sectoral Emissions Ceilings.

