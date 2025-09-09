Back to overview

Lithuania Grants Offshore Wind Bidders More Time, Tender to Resume in October

Planning & Permitting
September 9, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Lithuania’s National Energy Regulatory Council (NERC) has temporarily suspended the ongoing offshore wind tender, with plans to resume it on October 6.

According to the Lithuanian government, the tendering procedures will be resumed on 6 October 2025, and the submission of tenders will continue until 7 October.

The decision was made because the tender took place during the summer, when market activity slows and political developments affected investor interest, said the Ministry of Energy.

The ministry added that it received indications from potential participants that the current deadline for submitting documents was too short to properly prepare for participation in the tender, including detailed financial, technical, and legal assessments. 

The government emphasised the importance of resuming and completing the tender in 2025 to ensure compliance with the support scheme agreed with the European Commission, under which support may be granted until 31 December 2025.

The tender for the right to develop a second 700 MW offshore wind farm was relaunched in June 2025. Lithuania plans to have two offshore wind farms with a combined capacity of 1.4 GW.

