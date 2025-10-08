Back to overview

Lithuania’s Second Offshore Wind Tender Fails After Attracting Only One Bidder

Planning & Permitting
October 8, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Lithuania’s National Energy Regulatory Council (NERC) has confirmed that the nation’s second offshore wind tender, aimed at developing a 700 MW project, did not proceed as only one participant applied.

Under Article 22 (10) of Lithuania’s Law on Renewable Energy, a tender is considered invalid if fewer than two participants submit their applications.

The applications were accepted between 9 June and 8 September 2025. The country temporarily halted the tender and resumed on 6 October, with applications accepted until 7 October inclusive.

Ignitis Group, the company that won Lithuania’s first offshore wind tender in 2023, together with Ocean Winds, announced its decision to participate in the country’s second offshore wind tender.

Under the tender regulations, the potential developer could submit either the development fee or request support in the form of a two-way contract for difference (CfD) in the range between 75.45 EUR/MWh and 125.74 EUR/MWh.

The tender committee comprises two representatives from NERC and one each from the Ministry of Energy, the Competition Council, the Lithuanian Energy Agency, Vilnius University, and Kaunas University of Technology.

According to NERC, the decision on whether to announce a new tender rests with the government.

