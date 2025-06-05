second tender Lithuania
Lithuania’s Second Offshore Wind Tender to Be Reopened Next Week

Planning & Permitting
June 5, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The Lithuanian government has decided that the tender for the right to develop a second 700 MW offshore wind farm will be relaunched on 9 June. The tender will be implemented by the National Energy Regulatory Council (NERC).

Registration of participants and submission of documents will be open until 8 September. The offshore wind farm tender will be considered valid if two or more participants take part.

Following the renewal of the tender terms and conditions, the procedure for recalculating the transaction price and development fee offered by the winning bidder has been changed.

The transaction price will be recalculated for eight years from the date of confirmation of the tender winner, indexing the transaction price and the change in the average annual electricity prices on the Lithuanian exchange due to inflation in the previous year.

According to Lithuania’s Ministry of Energy, it has also been ensured that any financial contribution by consumers to the offshore wind farm will only be made once the project starts generating renewable energy, i.e., around 2033.

The priority right to transmit electricity generated by the offshore wind farms over onshore wind and solar power plants will be abolished, said the ministry. This should ensure balanced conditions for the development of offshore and onshore projects.

At the beginning of this year, the Lithuanian government decided to temporarily suspend the tender process to re-evaluate the conditions and to minimise the impact on electricity prices for consumers.

