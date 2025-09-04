Bornholm Energy Island Energinet 50Hertz
NKT Wins EUR 650 Million Power Cable Contract for Bornholm Energy Island

September 4, 2025, by Adnan Memija

NKT has signed a contract with the Danish transmission system operator (TSO) Energinet to deliver a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) power cable system for the offshore interconnector linking the Bornholm Energy Island to the power grid on Zealand in Denmark.

NKT’s scope of work includes the delivery of a 525 kV HVDC onshore and offshore power cable system for the Danish connection to the Bornholm Energy Island.

Valued at around EUR 650 million, the contract comprises the design, manufacturing, and installation of a power cable system involving a 200-kilometre offshore route and a 16.8-kilometre onshore route.

“Bornholm Energy Island is a key project for Europe to enhance energy security and the exchange of renewable energy. With this award, we reaffirm our strong commitment to building the sustainable and secure energy infrastructure Europe needs, and demonstrate our proven high-voltage power cable capabilities,” said Claes Westerlind, President and CEO at NKT.

With this award from Energinet, NKT will connect the energy island to both the Danish and German power grids. This follows the turnkey contract awarded to the company in 2023 as part of a large framework agreement with German TSO 50Hertz to connect the island to the German grid.

Offshore installation is planned to be carried out by the new vessel, NKT Eleonora, currently under construction.

Located in the Baltic Sea, the Bornholm Energy Island is designed to receive up to 3.8 GW of offshore wind power from planned offshore wind projects. The renewable energy will be transmitted to Germany and Denmark via two HVDC offshore interconnector systems.

The project is expected to be commissioned in 2032.

