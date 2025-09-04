Principle Power WindFloat
Back to overview

Floating Wind Projects Featuring WindFloat Tech Exceed 1 TWh Milestone

Floating Wind
September 4, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Floating offshore wind projects featuring Principle Power’s WindFloat technology have delivered more than 1 TWh of energy production since the first pilot project was installed in 2011, the company announced on 3 September.

Principle Power WindFloat
WindFloat Atlantic pilot project; Credit: Ocean Winds

The 1 TWh output includes generation from WindFloat 1, a 2 MW pilot project in Portugal (2011-2016) and Scotland (2018-2020); WindFloat Atlantic, a 25 MW project operating since 2020 off the coast of Portugal; and Kincardine offshore wind farm, a 48 MW project in operation since 2021 off the coast of Scotland.

The projects withstood waves of up to 20 metres and winds of up to 214 km/h (equivalent to a Category 4 typhoon), said Principle Power.

This milestone demonstrates the maturity of the WindFloat designs and the readiness of the company’s fourth-generation designs for commercial-scale projects, according to the firm.

“These projects have exposed us to the full range of complexity in the sector, providing valuable lessons that we are using to continuously refine and improve our technical and commercial offering. This depth of experience provides a strong foundation for delivering derisked, cost-effective commercial projects, supporting our vision of a planet powered by floating wind,” said Julian Arrillaga Costa, Chief Executive Officer.

Related Article

Principle Power plans to connect the 30 MW Éoliennes Flottantes du Golfe du Lion (EFGL) project in France in 2025 and, together with partners, progress commercial floating wind projects in France, South Korea, and the UK.

Future floating wind projects are expected to feature 12 to 70 wind turbines of 15-20 MW each, nearly double the rated capacity of the wind turbines installed at WindFloat Atlantic and Kincardine.

WindFloat Atlantic features three platforms, each supporting one 8.4-MW Vestas turbine, while Kincardine consists of five Vestas V164-9.5 MW and one V80-2 MW unit.

Related Article

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ

Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily.

ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News
Related news

List of highlighted news articles