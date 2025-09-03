Dongfang 26 MW
Back to overview

Dongfang Installs ‘World’s Largest Single-Capacity’ Offshore Wind Turbine for Testing

Technology
September 3, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Dongfang Electric Corporation has completed the installation of a 26 MW offshore wind turbine, which the Chinese company claims is the world’s largest in terms of single-unit capacity and rotor diameter.

Dongfang 26 MW
Source: Dongfang Electric Corporation

The offshore wind turbine was installed at the Wind Power Equipment Testing and Certification Innovation Base in Dongying, Shandong province, China.

The unit features a rotor diameter of 310 metres and blades that measure 153 metres in length. It stands nearly 200 metres tall with a rotor sweep of 77,000 square metres, and is equipped with advanced anti-corrosion and typhoon-resistant technology.

Dongfang said that there were large challenges to overcome, including difficulties with aerodynamics and structural coupling.

Related Article

Comprising over 30,000 components, the turbine utilises third-generation fully integrated semi-direct drive technology that combines the shaft system, gearbox, and generator. It is fully sealed to prevent salt spray corrosion and incorporates dual internal and external cooling systems.

The unit is engineered for offshore areas experiencing medium to high wind conditions, typically exceeding 8 metres per second.

The Chinese company says the turbine offers a range of capacities from 20 MW to 26 MW. At full capacity, each rotation of the turbine could generate 62 kWh of electricity.

At an average wind speed of 10 metres per second, a single unit could produce 100 million kWh annually, enough to meet the annual electricity needs of 55,000 households.

In 2024, Dongfang announced that it is developing a 26 MW offshore wind turbine. The company rolled the first nacelle off the production line in Fuzhou, Fujian Province.

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.

CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News
Related news

List of highlighted news articles