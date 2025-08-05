Dongfang Electric blades
153-Metre Wind Turbine Blades Head to Testing After Leaving China’s Yantai Port

Technology
August 5, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The ultra-long blades for what will be the world’s most powerful offshore wind turbine have been shipped from Yantai Port in China’s northeastern Shandong province and are en route to a test base.

Three blades, each measuring 153 metres long and weighing 83.5 tonnes, were loaded at the Port of Yantai on 1 August. The ultra-long blades are planned to be installed on a 26 MW offshore wind turbine, which is being developed by Dongfang Electric Corporation.

The blades completed all static testing in May 2025 and will soon undergo fatigue testing at the test base, according to the state-run Xinhua News Agency.

In 2024, the Chinese manufacturer announced that it is developing a 26 MW offshore wind turbine. The company rolled the first nacelle off the production line in Fuzhou, Fujian Province.

The wind turbine’s hub centre is 185 metres high, equivalent to a 63-storey residential building, while the designed rotor diameter exceeds 310 metres.

Recently, Dongfang also launched a new prototype of a floating offshore wind turbine, which has a capacity of 17 MW.

The wind turbine is expected to produce approximately 68 million kWh of renewable electricity per year, enough to supply around 40,000 households.

