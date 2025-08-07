Back to overview

UK’s Seventh CfD Allocation Round Launched

Planning & Permitting
August 7, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The UK government has launched this year’s Contracts for Difference (CfD) Allocation Round 7 (AR7), with the application window open until 27 August.

The CfD and its predecessor investment contracts have already delivered 10 GW of renewable capacity, with a further 23 GW contracted to become operational by 2030.

AR7 will run to one of five potential timeline scenarios depending on whether there are any appeals following assessment of the submitted applications.

Related Article

Some of the changes in this year’s CfD include longer 20-year contracts that provide greater financial certainty for developers and investors, as well as earlier eligibility for projects still in the planning stages, according to the Offshore Wind Growth Partnership.

AR7 also includes specific support measures like the Clean Industry Bonus, which encourages developers to invest in UK-based suppliers.

The budget is GBP 20.1 million per GW of capacity applying for a Clean Industry Bonus, with a total budget of over GBP 544 million.

Related Article

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.

CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News
Related news

List of highlighted news articles